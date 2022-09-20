Man arrested for attack on SPP, daughter

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
September 20, 2022 19:28 IST

Three special teams of the Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday arrested Abdul Rahman (25) of Periya Thottam near Tiruppur from a location in Kerala on charges of attempting to murder a special public prosecutor (SPP) and her daughter.

Abdul Rahman, who was working as a junior to a lawyer in Salem, was stalking Amirnisha (20), who was also working under the senior lawyer. She is the daughter of Jameela Bhanu (42), SPP. On Sunday, he reportedly attacked the mother and daughter with a sickle. The special teams traced the location of the accused to Kerala and arrested him. Tirupur City Police Commissioner S. Prabhakaran appreciated the teams.

