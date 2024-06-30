Man arrested for assaulting son-in-law

Govindaraj, a resident of Siddhapudur, was arrested by local police for allegedly assaulting his son-in-law, Shanmugam (35), over his purported love marriage with Govindaraj’s daughter, Punita.

Govindaraj, who was opposed to the marriage, attacked Shanmugam using an iron rod. Neighbours intervened and rushed Shanmugam to a nearby hospital, after which they filed a complaint with the police, leading to Govindaraj’s arrest. Govindaraj was reportedly also opposed to his son’s love marriage, which led to his son ending his life.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.