Man arrested for assaulting son-in-law

Updated - June 30, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 05:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Govindaraj, a resident of Siddhapudur, was arrested by local police for allegedly assaulting his son-in-law, Shanmugam (35), over his purported love marriage with Govindaraj’s daughter, Punita.

Govindaraj, who was opposed to the marriage, attacked Shanmugam using an iron rod. Neighbours intervened and rushed Shanmugam to a nearby hospital, after which they filed a complaint with the police, leading to Govindaraj’s arrest. Govindaraj was reportedly also opposed to his son’s love marriage, which led to his son ending his life.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Coimbatore

