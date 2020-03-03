Coimbatore

Man arrested for assaulting policemen

The Mettupalayam police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man who assaulted three policemen who attempted to take him into custody for alleged involvement in several cases.

The arrested has been identified as Syed Ibrahim aka Chitty Babu of Sathyamoorthy Nagar near Mettupalayam.

The police said Ibrahim was involved in several cases and a non-bailable warrant was executed against him. When sub-inspectors Prabhakaran, Tilak and head constable Prabhakaran went to the residence of Ibrahim on Sunday evening, he assaulted them with a piece of broken glass and escaped.

While the injured policemen later sought treatment, special police teams managed to trace Ibrahim. His arrest was recorded late on Monday.

