Man arrested for assaulting doctor

The Singanallur police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of assaulting a government doctor in public view. According to police sources, K. Ganesh Chandrakaladaran (47), a doctor at a primary health centre near Senjerimalai, allegedly spotted M. Baskar (41), who was riding a motorcycle with one hand and was holding his two-year-old child with another in Singanallur on Monday evening. He proceeded to stop the motorcycle and purportedly asked him to exercise caution regarding his child’s safety, to which Baskar allegedly began attacking the doctor.

Another man and two women also allegedly assaulted the doctor, following which Dr. Chandrakaladaran suffered minor injuries. Based on his complaint, the Singanallur police registered a case.The accused was arrested using the CCTV footage and was remanded in judicial custody, the sources said.

Seven arrested

The Saravanampatti police on Monday arrested seven persons on charges of assaulting and threatening a businessman in Coimbatore. According to the police, Deepak Arora (39) had purchased a land at Maniyakaranpalayam for his business venture of sales of two-wheeler accessories and helmets. On Monday afternoon, a seven-member gang claiming to be from a political party entered into a quarrel with Mr. Arora alleging that the outlet’s godown was constructed on their land, allegedly assaulted and threatened him. Based on his complaint, the Saravanampatti police booked Jayaraj (52), Santhosh (52), Jagan (40), Deepan (36), Madhan (33), Kathiravan (49) and Karuppusamy (35) on charges of rioting, using obscenities, for causing hurt and for criminal intimidation. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Online fraud

The Cyber Crime section of Coimbatore District Police registered a case on Monday following a complaint from a resident of Thudiyalur, who lost nearly Rs. 5 lakh from his bank account due to online fraud. The police said that the 38-year-old man received an SMS and a phone call on Monday morning that his account will be blocked and that he had to fill an online KYC form immediately. He clicked on the fraudulent link in the message, which directed him to a website, where he entered his login credentials and received an OTP. Later, he received a message from the bank that ₹ 10.25 lakh was transferred from his fixed deposit account to his savings account and he received a subsequent message saying that ₹ 4,98,653 was debited from his savings account. The resident froze his bank account to prevent further loss of money and registered a complaint with the Cyber Crime police. The police registered a case and efforts are on to trace the miscreants.