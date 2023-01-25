ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for assault in Tiruppur

January 25, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of attacking a person with a weapon near the central bus stand.

The police said that G. Yoganathan (24) of Karuvampalayam near Mangalam was assaulted by J. Imam Ali of Dharapuram. Yoganathan informed his father R. Ganesan (49), who came to the spot and engaged in a wordy quarrel with Imam Ali. At this juncture, Imam Ali attacked Ganesan with a weapon. The Tiruppur South Police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, the police found that six cases were pending against the accused in two police stations in the city. The police said he was arrested and remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US