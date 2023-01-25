HamberMenu
Man arrested for assault in Tiruppur

January 25, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of attacking a person with a weapon near the central bus stand.

The police said that G. Yoganathan (24) of Karuvampalayam near Mangalam was assaulted by J. Imam Ali of Dharapuram. Yoganathan informed his father R. Ganesan (49), who came to the spot and engaged in a wordy quarrel with Imam Ali. At this juncture, Imam Ali attacked Ganesan with a weapon. The Tiruppur South Police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, the police found that six cases were pending against the accused in two police stations in the city. The police said he was arrested and remanded.

