ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault on daughter in Coimbatore

July 30, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested a man from Coimbatore on charges of sexually assaulting his two-year-old daughter. The police said that a 29-year-old man from a place near Podanur in the city was arrested for the crime.

According to the police, the accused, who is working as a medical representative, was held based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother.

The complainant alleged that she noticed injury in the private parts of her daughter on Saturday, following which she took the child to a government hospital for treatment.

Doctors, who examined the child, reported the incident to the police. Officials from the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore south, visited the hospital and spoke to the mother and the child.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the woman and her husband was booked under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US