Man arrested for alleged sexual assault on daughter in Coimbatore

July 30, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Sunday arrested a man from Coimbatore on charges of sexually assaulting his two-year-old daughter. The police said that a 29-year-old man from a place near Podanur in the city was arrested for the crime.

According to the police, the accused, who is working as a medical representative, was held based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother.

The complainant alleged that she noticed injury in the private parts of her daughter on Saturday, following which she took the child to a government hospital for treatment.

Doctors, who examined the child, reported the incident to the police. Officials from the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore south, visited the hospital and spoke to the mother and the child.

The police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the woman and her husband was booked under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.