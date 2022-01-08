Man arrested for acid attack on woman in Coimbatore

The Race Course police on Saturday arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with the acid attack on a 32-year-old woman near Ammankulam in Coimbatore on Thursday night.

S. Ilangovan from Chettipalayam was arrested by the police for throwing acid on S. Radha, a resident of Ammankulam.

The police said that Radha’s husband Stalin (40) of Dharmapuri and Ilangovan’s son-in-law M. Chandrasekar (40) of Vallar Nagar were working together in construction sites for the past eight years. Stalin and Radha were living separately due to differences of opinion.

Ilangovan told the police that Chandrasekar was not taking care of his family of late. He suspected that his son-in-law was in a relationship with Radha. To save his daughter’s marriage, he decided to throw acid on Radha.

Ilangovan was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.