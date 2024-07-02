Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide near Coimbatore

The Thondamuthur police on Monday arrested S. Prasanth, 28, a resident of Palanisamy Nagar at Vedapatti, on charges of abetting the suicide of his wife S. Chithradevi, 28. The woman was found dead in their residence on Monday.

The police said that the couple got married on May 29 this year. They initially stayed at Prasanth’s house at Bommanampalayam near Vadavalli before moving to Palanisamy Nagar. The couple had fights and Prasanth stayed with his parents while Chithradevi stayed alone. The woman also came to know about an alleged affair of her husband, said the police. Prasanth’s father found Chithradevi dead when he went to the house on Monday morning to give her food. The police initially registered a case for the suicide. Prasanth was booked and held for abetting the suicide, based on a complaint lodged by Chithradevi’s mother.

Remand prisoner inflicts self-injury in Coimbatore Central Prison

The police have registered a case against a remand prisoner who inflicted self-injuries using a broken compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) in the Coimbatore Central Prison on Monday. The prisoner has been identified as C. Dhanasekar, 41, of Thiruverumbur in Tiruchi.

The police said that Dhanasekar, who has been involved in around 30 cases, was shifted to the Coimbatore prison in April this year after he fought with jail warders at the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Dhanasekar broke a CFL in the yoga centre of the high security block and inflicted injuries on his chest and abdomen. He also did not allow the warders to come near him, besides intimidating them. The injuries were treated at the prison hospital after which he was lodged in the high security block in the evening.

He was booked by the Race Course police for attempting to end life, preventing warders from discharging their duties and intimidating them, based on a complaint filed by a jailer.

Retired IAF sergeant duped of ₹41.34 lakh

A retired sergeant of the Indian Air Force lost ₹41.34 lakh in an online investment scam. The cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, said that a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Sgt. Varghese Arockiyam, 64, of Kurinji Nagar. The police said that he transferred ₹41,34,112 to various bank accounts from April 25 to May 24, 2024 after strangers convinced him that he could earn huge profit from online investment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).