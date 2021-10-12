Man arrested for abetting suicide

The Uthukuli police in Tiruppur rural arrested a dominant caste man on charges of abetting the suicide of a Dalit man. The police said P. Ganesh (63) of Alangattu Pudur at Pallagoundenpalayam near Uthukuli was arrested on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.

A senior police officer said P. Karuppusamy (60), who also hailed from Alangattu Pudur, had borrowed ₹ 35,000 from Ganesh a year ago. Karuppusamy, who worked as the security guard of a bank at Uthukuli, repaid ₹ 24,000 and Ganesh had been demanding him to pay the remaining amount.

The police said Ganesh, came to the bank on Friday evening and scolded Karuppusamy for not having repaid the amount. Ganesh allegedly used casteist remarks against him.

On Sunday, Karuppusamy was found dead near a temple in the locality. The police said a note left by the deceased was found from his house in which it was stated that he took the extreme step since the accused scolded him using foul words and discriminated his caste.

