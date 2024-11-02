GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cybercrime police arrest man for fake Instagram account

Updated - November 02, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police arrested a man from Kaveripattanam for creating a fake Instagram account in a woman’s name and posting obscene photos.

The arrest was made based on a complaint by Sivashakthi of Kaveripattinam. The cyber police, led by S. Namachivayam, Additional Superintendent of Police, sought the account registration details from Instagram and analysed the registration IP logs. Upon investigation, the perpetrator was identified as Ganesan of Pannandur village, working at a private lodge.

According to the police, the accused had also admitted to posting morphed images of women and making threatening phone calls. Speaking to The Hindu, ADSP Namachivayam said, the cybercrime wing encourages the public to come forward to report such offences at their respective cybercrime police stations. “We will act on these complaints diligently to ensure offenders are prosecuted and also to deter others from committing such crimes,” he said.

Even if an account is closed, the accused can be traced and booked, Mr. Namachivayam said.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:00 pm IST

