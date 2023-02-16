ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested by Cyber Crime police in Coimbatore

February 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who had taken a bank loan using a PAN card number obtained through deceit, was arrested by the Cyber Crime police here on Thursday.

Yuvaraj Pandian of Elango Nagar, Avarampalayam, had lodged a complaint stating that the accused, Dinesh, had allegedly, through a fake telecal centre, obtained his PAN particulars and One Time Password, promising online sanction of bank assistance.

The Cyber Crime police arrested Dinesh under IPC sections 419 and 420, and 66c and 66d of IT Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Six smart phones, 26 Sim cards, 11 PAN cards, 12 Aadhaar cards, one Voter ID card, and a database of 6,000 customers were seized from his possession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US