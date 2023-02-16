HamberMenu
Man arrested by Cyber Crime police in Coimbatore

February 16, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who had taken a bank loan using a PAN card number obtained through deceit, was arrested by the Cyber Crime police here on Thursday.

Yuvaraj Pandian of Elango Nagar, Avarampalayam, had lodged a complaint stating that the accused, Dinesh, had allegedly, through a fake telecal centre, obtained his PAN particulars and One Time Password, promising online sanction of bank assistance.

The Cyber Crime police arrested Dinesh under IPC sections 419 and 420, and 66c and 66d of IT Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Six smart phones, 26 Sim cards, 11 PAN cards, 12 Aadhaar cards, one Voter ID card, and a database of 6,000 customers were seized from his possession.

