Man alleges foul play in death of daughter

The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from a tribal settlement near Anamalai, who died in suspicious circumstances on Saturday, was autopsied at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The Anamalai police said that a case of unnatural death has been registered and they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

As per the first information report registered by the police based on the girl's father's complaint, he had differences of opinion with his wife.

The man said that his wife was staying at her paternal house for about a week. Her parents brought her and the daughter to his house on Friday, he said in the complaint. He told the police that he left for work at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday morning and received information that his daughter was ill around 12.30 p.m. According to him, his wife took the daughter to the Government Hospital at Vettaikaranpudur, where she was declared brought dead.

The man alleged that he had suspicions in his daughter's death.

Ganja seized, three held

The Sulur police on Sunday arrested three persons on charges of possessing four kg of ganja. The arrested have been identified as Bikash Sahu (28), Sunjib Rana (24) and Bidesh Bagh (24), all natives of Odisha.

Constable Senthil Murugan found the men in suspicious circumstances during a patrol near Sulur on Sunday. The policeman found that they were possessing ganja. After alerted by Mr. Murugan, sub-inspector Navaneetha Krishnan rushed to the spot and took the three persons into custody. They were found to have been carrying four kg of ganja.