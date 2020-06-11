Man allegedly tonsures wife’s head

Suspecting his wife of having an illicit relationship, a man allegedly tonsured her head at Perundurai here.

Dachana Moorthy (40), of Thiruvachi area, who runs a travel agency was married for 18 years and has a son and a daughter. It is said that he suspected his wife’s fidelity and tonsured her head, a month ago.

On Monday, the woman informed the Social Welfare Department over phone and a team rescued her and was on the way to Erode in a car when Dachana Moorthy, who followed them, intercepted the car. An altercation broke out between him and the officials and a crowd gathered at the spot. He alleged that the officials were abducting his wife and wanted her to be rescued. Team members explained the incident and showed their identity cards after which they were allowed to leave with the woman.

Later, the woman was taken to the All Women Police Station in Erode and an inquiry was also held with Dachana Moorthy. However, a complaint is yet to be lodged by the woman or her parents.