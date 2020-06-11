Coimbatore

Man allegedly tonsures wife’s head

Suspecting his wife of having an illicit relationship, a man allegedly tonsured her head at Perundurai here.

Dachana Moorthy (40), of Thiruvachi area, who runs a travel agency was married for 18 years and has a son and a daughter. It is said that he suspected his wife’s fidelity and tonsured her head, a month ago.

On Monday, the woman informed the Social Welfare Department over phone and a team rescued her and was on the way to Erode in a car when Dachana Moorthy, who followed them, intercepted the car. An altercation broke out between him and the officials and a crowd gathered at the spot. He alleged that the officials were abducting his wife and wanted her to be rescued. Team members explained the incident and showed their identity cards after which they were allowed to leave with the woman.

Later, the woman was taken to the All Women Police Station in Erode and an inquiry was also held with Dachana Moorthy. However, a complaint is yet to be lodged by the woman or her parents.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 6:11:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-allegedly-tonsures-wifes-head/article31804757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY