August 09, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 58-year-old man was found murdered in suspicious circumstances at Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning, hours after he was beaten up by a group of people, for allegedly peeping into a neighbouring house. The police arrested three persons for the murder late on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as M. Musthaq, a resident of Periya Subbanna Gounder Street in Saibaba Colony. He was found dead in a drainage channel near his house. After being alerted by the locals, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem.

The police had visited the locality late on Tuesday after locals alerted them that Musthaq was being assaulted by a group of men led by his neighbour M. Rahul (24). When the police intervened, Rahul accused Musthaq of peeping into his house when the former’s wife was breastfeeding her baby. He alleged that Musthaq, while climbing the stairs to his house, lifted a roof tile to peep inside.

Rahul’s brother M. Moorthy (27) of MGR Nagar at Kavundampalayam, and Moorthy’s friend G. Manoj (26) of Ambedkar Nagar at Kavundampalayam also came to the place and the trio assaulted Musthaq.

The police left the place after pacifying both parties and directing Rahul to come to the station in the morning to lodge a complaint.

However, Musthaq was found dead in the drainage line near his house on Wednesday morning. During investigation, it was found that the accused assaulted Musthaq again after the police left, said an official.