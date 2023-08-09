HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man accused of voyeurism found murdered in Coimbatore, three held

August 09, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old man was found murdered in suspicious circumstances at Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning, hours after he was beaten up by a group of people, for allegedly peeping into a neighbouring house. The police arrested three persons for the murder late on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as M. Musthaq, a resident of Periya Subbanna Gounder Street in Saibaba Colony. He was found dead in a drainage channel near his house. After being alerted by the locals, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem.

The police had visited the locality late on Tuesday after locals alerted them that Musthaq was being assaulted by a group of men led by his neighbour M. Rahul (24). When the police intervened, Rahul accused Musthaq of peeping into his house when the former’s wife was breastfeeding her baby. He alleged that Musthaq, while climbing the stairs to his house, lifted a roof tile to peep inside.

Rahul’s brother M. Moorthy (27) of MGR Nagar at Kavundampalayam, and Moorthy’s friend G. Manoj (26) of Ambedkar Nagar at Kavundampalayam also came to the place and the trio assaulted Musthaq.

The police left the place after pacifying both parties and directing Rahul to come to the station in the morning to lodge a complaint.

However, Musthaq was found dead in the drainage line near his house on Wednesday morning. During investigation, it was found that the accused assaulted Musthaq again after the police left, said an official.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.