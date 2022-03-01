Man accused of murdering friend’s daughter dies of burns
A 30-year-old man, who was accused of murdering his friend’s three-year-old daughter by setting her ablaze near Sulur in Coimbatore on February 17, died son Monday night.
The deceased has been identified as C. Dhanasekar (30), a lathe operator from Andavar Street at West Arasur near Sulur.
Dhanaseker, who had suffered 60% burns, died without responding to treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital late on Monday.
According to the police, Dhanaseker had given contradictory statements about the incident before his death.
