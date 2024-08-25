Man accused of Maoist links ‘continues protest’ in Coimbatore Central Prison

Anoop Mathew, who was arrested for alleged Maoist links in 2015, is continuing his protest in the Coimbatore Central Prison, accusing the jail authorities of violating human rights and prison rules, according to Hari, a member of Kerala-based Janakeeya Manushyavakasa Prasthanam.

Mr. Hari claimed prison superintendent Senthil Kumar intimidated Mathew, another alleged Maoist Kalidas, and a few others on June 3. Kalidas protested against the alleged threat from the SP by observing a fast for 10 days.

“He ended the fast after the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons assured that such incidents would not happen. However, in the second week of June, the prison staff threw out dresses and books of Mathew from the cell in the name of a search, when he was taken to a court. Though he requested a plain paper to write a petition regarding the incdent, he was denied it”, Mr. Hari alleged.

According to him, Kalidas filed a petition to the Home Department and the Prisons Department regarding the alleged threat by the SP on July 26.

Mathew had filed an appeal with regard to a petition he earlier filed under the Right to Information Act, after he was denied paper to write a complaint, and a follow-up petition to the Chief Information Commissioner. However, no receipts or replies were received. When enquired about the status of these petitions, prison authorities told Kalidas and Mathew that there was no proof that they gave petitions, alleged Mr. Hari, who used to visit Mathew in prison.

Mathew began a fast in protest against the alleged ill-treatment by the prison authorities on August 15. He ended the fast on August 21 and started to have one meal per day after the DIG assured to address his grievances.

However, no action was taken on his complaints, following which he continued the protest by skipping food in the morning and night.

Accusing him of violating prison rules and staging hunger strike, the prison authority has disallowed him from speaking to family members over the phone twice in a week and outsiders to visit him in jail for the next three months, Mr. Hari claimed.

“His main demand was that the prison authority should forward his grievance to the government as per the prison rules. They also should acknowledge while receiving petitions,” said S. Balamurugan, national secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberty, who met Mathew in prison on August 20.

When asked about the protest, the prison SP on August 19 denied the allegations. He said Mathew did not stage any protest in the prison.