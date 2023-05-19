Man accused of filming woman murdered near Coimbatore, two arrested

May 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two men hailing from Periyanaickenpalayam near Coimbatore murdered a 55-year-old man after the latter allegedly filmed the wife of one of them using a mobile phone.

M. Dineshkumar (30) of Sri Balaji Garden at Press Colony and his relative J. Santhoshkumar (36) of Bhagat Singh Nagar, both places near Periyanaickenpalayam, were arrested for murdering R. Rajendran of Sri Balaji Garden on Thursday.

According to the police, Santhoshkumar had been doing catering work by staying in Bhagat Singh Nagar and his wife is the aunt of Dineshkumar, who had been working as manager in a private company.

Santhoshkumar’s wife and daughter had come to Dineshkumar’s home on May 13 on vacation. On Wednesday afternoon, neighbour Rajendran allegedly filmed Santhoshkumar’s wife on his mobile phone when she was spreading clothes on the lines for drying. As the woman shouted, Rajendran left his residence in fear. However, he returned on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning that Rajendran returned, Dineshkumar and Santhoshkumar beat him up over Wednesday’s incident. During the scuffle, Rajendran fainted and the crew of a private ambulance who arrived at the spot told relatives that he was dead. The Periyanaickenpalayam police were informed about the incident and they rushed to the spot. The police shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The police on Friday arrested Dineshkumar and Santhoshkumar. They were remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT