Malpractice: candidate demands re-election

A candidate who lost the rural local body elections petitioned the Collector on Monday alleging malpractice in the conduct of elections and demanded re-election.

Ballot slips changed

M.Amsaveni contested for the post of Pagalpatti village panchayat president.

She alleged that the ballot box was tampered with and polled ballot slips were changed in favour of the winning candidate.

Ms. Amsaveni alleged that the post was reserved for SC women and the candidate, who got elected from the panchayat, was a binami of former president and an influential person in the village. She also alleged malpractice during counting.

No action

She said that they complained with the election officials on the day of counting, but no action was taken. She also alleged that she was not allowed inside the counting hall.

Ms. Amsaveni demanded that immediate steps must be taken for re-election for the post.

