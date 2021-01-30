Mall to expand network

AMP Mall and Thangam Chambers of Coimbatore have inaugurated a 60,000 sq.ft shopping mall on Mettupalayam Road here.
According to Rajesh Keerthi, Chief Executive Officer, AMP Mall India, the mall has 30,000 sq.ft of retail space, including a food court and super market. It has vehicle parking facilities for 100 cars. “This is a makkal mall in that the prices are affordable without compromising on quality,” he says.
The shops are given on revenue sharing basis. Customers within five km radius can download an app, which will be launched soon, and place orders on it too. They can see each shop on the app and place orders through it.
The mall has a Badagas restaurant at the food court.
Thangavelu, Managing Director of Thangam Chambers, said the mall, which is a joint venture, has space to host weddings and parties too.
“Our future projects are at Kovaipudur and Saravanampatti, ranging between 6,000 sq.ft to 40,000 sq.ft by end of this year. We will have a total of more than 75,000 sq.ft retail space spread across Coimbatore and creating job opportunities for more than 1,000 manpower directly and indirectly,” said Mr. Keerthi in a press release.
