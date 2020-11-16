Male leopard found dead inside well

A four-year-old male leopard died by drowning after getting stuck in a well belonging to the local panchayat in Masakkal panchayat near Kattabettu on Monday morning.

Officials said that they had received information that a leopard had been found dead inside the well and rushed to the spot to investigate. After confirming that the animal had died during the night due to drowning, the forest department extricated the remains from the well and a postmortem was conducted.

The well was being used to supply drinking water to local residents, but had not been used for the last few days, and the carcass of the leopard was only spotted on Monday.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris division), K. Saravanakumar, along with other forest department staff and members of NGOs oversaw the postmortem which was conducted by Rajesh Kumar, a veterinary assistant surgeon posted at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Following the postmortem, the carcass of the leopard was destroyed.

Mr. Saravanakumar said that the well had belonged to the panchayat and that following the incident, local officials were called and a meeting was held with the panchayat. Activists have long called for action against local residents as well as local civic bodies that do not cover open wells. Over the last few years, many gaurs have died after falling inside open wells in the district.

Following the incident, Mr. Saravanakumar said that panchayat officials were directed to cover up the well with steel grates to prevent such an incident from recurring. Mr. Saravanakumar added that forest rangers have been directing local farmers and residents to cover up open wells as part of their routine work. He said that other such open wells will be identified and their owners, be it private property owners or local bodies, will be directed to close them to prevent animals from falling inside.