Male infant found dead in Coimbatore

The body of a male infant was discovered on private land in Singanallur, Coimbatore, on Saturday.

According to the police, G. Jayabal, a resident of Nanjappa Nagar in Singanallur, found the body on land belonging to a woman named Kalaivani. Mr. Jayabal had parked his car on her property and around 4 p.m., when he went to open the boot of his car, he discovered the infant’s body. He immediately alerted the police, who then informed the Uppilipalayam village administrative officer (VAO).

The body was transferred to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Singanallur. The Singanallur police have registered a case based on the VAO’s complaint and launched an investigation.