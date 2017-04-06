Male elephant found dead

A 10-year-old male elephant was found dead in the drought-stricken Thengumarada section in the Nilgiris North Forest Division on Thursday.

Forest department officials said that the carcass of the animal was found at around 1 p.m. On Thursday afternoon, a team of forest department officials and wildlife veterinarians arrived at the spot and conducted a postmortem. Forest department officials said that they found ulcers in the intestinal tract of the animal, which led to its death.

Officials said that the extreme drought and lack of green fodder in the forests could have led to the animal becoming weak and developing ulcers, leading to its death.