Male elephant electrocuted

ERODE/HOSUR

20 December 2020 00:54 IST

A male elephant, aged around eight, was found electrocuted at a farmland at Arulvadi village in Jerahalli forest range of Hasanur Division on Saturday.

Villagers found the carcass in the morning at the farmland owned by Kalaiyha located near the forest area and alerted the forest officials. The tusks were found to be intact.

Advertising

Advertising

The elephant had come into contact with an electric fence put up around the land in which the farmer had cultivated maize. The farmer had drawn power for the fence from domestic supply leading to the death of the elephant, officials said. Search is on to locate the farmer.

Found dead

In Hosur, a female elephant aged between 25 and 30 was found dead inside Ulibanda reserve forest in Jawalagiri range.

The carcass of the elephant was spotted by the forest staff.

According to the Forest Department sources, the preliminary report of postmortem indicated the elephant may have slipped off from a nearby rock and died of injuries.

The body was left unburied for scavenger animals in the forest.