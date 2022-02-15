Malayali tribal community seeks inclusion in ST list

Inclusion of Malayali tribal community in Scheduled Tribe list, carving of new panchayat union in Kadambur hill area, digging of elephant-proof trenches, ensuring community rights under the Forest Rights Act and patta for farmers using the government poramboke land were the key demands put forth by the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association here on Tuesday.

The association, led by its president K. Ramasamy, organised a meeting in Kadambur hills in which Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram and S. Mohan Kumar, District Coordinator for the association, spoke on various issues that affect tribal people. Five resolutions were passed at the end of the meeting.

A resolution said that there are over 30,000 Malayali tribal community people in Kadambur hills in Sathyamangalam Taluk who were categorised under Other Caste list while their counterparts in other districts in the State were categorised under Scheduled Tribe. Hence, they were denied reservation in education, government jobs and also for receiving government assistance and welfare schemes. The resolution said that a constitution amendment by Parliament is needed to include the community in the list and wanted steps to be taken by all the concerned authorities.

Another resolution said that three panchayats, Guthiyalathur, Gundri and Makkampalayam panchayats are located in the hill area and all the three panchayats come under Sathyamangalam block. Since the block is not considered as a backward block, the three panchayats are not eligible to receive the State Balanced Growth Fund (SBGF) which Talavadi block is receiving funds for various development activities. “All these three panchayats along with Thingalur panchayat should be merged to form as Kadambur Union for development”, the resolution said. The resolution said that only if it is formed as a separate union and declared as backward block, poverty reduction, drought prone area programme, unemployment alleviation and other programmes could be implemented.

Since wild animals damage crops frequently, a resolution wanted elephant-proof trenches to be dug in necessary areas while it also called for implementing the Forest Rights Act, 2006, that ensures community lives to tribal people. Another resolution said that in the absence of patta for farmers using the poramboke land, they are not covered under the PM-KISAN scheme or eligible to receive any assistance for crop loss. The Government Order No. 1168 Revenue Department dated July 25, 1989, bans grant of patta in hill stations as landslides may occur. “But farming is carried out on the plain surface in the hill area and hence there is no chance for landslides”, the resolution said and wanted patta to be given to farmers.