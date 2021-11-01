Malayali tribal community seeks inclusion in ST list

Erode

01 November 2021 00:01 IST

It is a long-pending demand of over 30,000 people living in Kadambur and Bargur Hills

Members of the ST Malayali People Welfare Association have urged the State government to take steps to include their community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

In a petition submitted to the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and District Collector H. Krishnanunni during their visit to Kadambur Hills on Sunday, the members said that over 30,000 people belonging to the tribal community were living in Kadambur and Bargur Hills for many generations without community certificates. While their counterparts in Shevaroyan Hills in Salem and Kolli Hills in Namakkal and few other districts were categorised under ST, they were yet to be included in the list.

Based on the recommendations of the Tribal Research Centre in The Nilgiris, the State government had recommended the Central government to include the tribal community in the Erode district in the ST list. But a Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2016, was introduced by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Lok Sabha that amends the Malayali community as Malayali Gounder community as ST in Tamil Nadu.

Since the Bill lapsed, the Centre again asked the State to submit a recommendation, and it was yet to be done, they said.

They said that in the absence of ST certificate, they were denied reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. They urged the Minister and the Collector to take up the issue with the Chief Minister and expedite the process of recommending their inclusion in the ST list.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam was also present.