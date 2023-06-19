Malayali community people in Kadambur Hills block road demanding ST certificate

June 19, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

Over 2,500 members of the Malayali community, including school and college students, staged a road roko demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) community certificate at Kadambur hills in Erode on Monday evening. The members, who were categorised under Other Caste (OC) list, were for long demanding community certificates and had also refused to send their children to schools and colleges to register their protest. They said that ST community certificate was issued under serial no. 25 of The Schedule (Scheduled Tribes) to the people in Dharmapuri, North Arcot, Pudukottai, Salem, South Arcot and Tiruchi districts, while those in Erode district were denied the certificate. They wanted Erode district to be included along with other six districts, so that they get the ST certificate .

G. Divya Priyadarshini, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gobichettipalayam, held talks with the protesters and told them that a report had been submitted to the State government. The protest that began at 2.30 p.m., continued till evening. Vehicle movement to the plains was disrupted due to the protest.

