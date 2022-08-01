Coimbatore

Malasar tribesmen of Anamalai hills chosen for the first ‘Gaj Gaurav Award’ by the Ministry of Forests

Malasar men who work as mahouts and cavadis at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Coimbatore district on July 16, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy
Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE August 01, 2022 17:23 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 17:23 IST

Malasar tribesmen of the Anamalai hills in Tamil Nadu, who are known for taking up the job of elephant men for the Forest Department, have been chosen for the first ‘Gaj Gaurav Award’ instituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

According to the MoEFCC, Gaj Gaurav Award is given to recognize good practices adopted by captive elephant owners and outstanding works done by field officers, frontline staff and private custodians in elephant conservation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Also Read
Watch | How does this elephant camp in Tamil Nadu tame wild tuskers?

As per a communication from K. Muthamizh Selvan, Scientist ‘E’ from Project Elephant Division of the MoEFCC to the Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu, mahouts (elephant men) and cavadis (assistants) of Malasar tribal community in Kozhikamuthy and Varagaliar elephant camps of Pollachi Forest Division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have been chosen for the award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The award will be presented to the mahouts and cavadis from the tribal community during the World Elephant Day celebration to be held at the Periyar Elephant Reserve, Kerala, on August 12.

There are around 120 Malasar families living in and around Kozhikamuthy settlement in ATR and men from the community take up the job of capturing, taming and taking care of elephants for the Forest Department. They work in two camps of ATR, namely Kozhikamuthy and Varagaliar camps, which together have 26 camp elephants including kumkis (trained male elephants for special operations) at present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
animal
nature and wildlife
conservation
wildlife
tribals
Read more...