Malasar families near Anamalai accuse neighbours of caste-based discrimination

Malasar tribesman P. Thangavel from Semmedu tribal colony in Marappagoundenpudur village in Coimbatore walks through the gap between a house and the fence erected by a dominant caste family. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four Malasar families from Marappagoundenpudur village in Anamalai taluk have petitioned the Pollachi Sub-Collector accusing their two neighbours of caste-based discrimination.

The families alleged that the neighbours, belonging to a dominant caste, had reduced the width of two pathways they use to access their homes by erecting a cement wall and a coconut thatch fence over the years. At present, according to them, one has to walk sideways to access the residences through the entrance on the west side. The east side entrance is hardly wide enough to pass a two-wheeler.

The petition was filed by P. Thangavel (57), P. Leelavathi (48), N. Selvi (36) and S. Meenakshi (39), residents of Vinayagar Kovil Street at Semmedu tribal colony in Marappagoundenpudur village panchayat.

As per the petition, the four Scheduled Tribe (ST) families received patta from the government in 1993 and the government built houses for them in 1999. Two Scheduled Caste families, who were given patta along with the four ST families, sold their lands to the dominant caste men before 1999. The petitioners alleged that the two dominant caste men slowly started blocking the two ways to their residences by constructing a wall and a fence.

According to Mr. Thangavel, the Revenue Department officials were aware of the situation as they had intervened when the family faced difficulty while taking out the body of his wife for last rites two years ago. The petitioners also alleged that the heads of the two dominant caste families had used casteist remarks against them apart from issuing threats.