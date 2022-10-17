Malaikuravan community in Tiruppur demands ST community certificate

Members of Kurunji Ina Makkal Ezhuchi Kazhagam on Monday submitted a petition to Collector S. Vineeth during the weekly grievance redress meeting urging to clear the hindrance in getting community certificate for the Malaikuravan community.

P. Selvaraj, treasurer of the organisation, in his petition alleged that whenever someone from the Malaikuravan community applies for a community certificate, the officials have been issuing the same with the applicant's identity as Kuravan. Mr. Selvaraj pointed out that the Malaikuravan community was listed as a Scheduled Tribe, while Kuravan was listed as a Scheduled Caste in the State.

He said that giving a false identity in the community certificate amounts to violation of human rights and fabricating history. He also appealed to the government to remove the Nakkale community, who are native to Maharashtra and listed as Narikuravar in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

The association also demanded that the government give solatium to Velmurugan, who ended his life after being denied community certificate.

Mr. Vineeth directed the Revenue Divisional Officer of Tiruppur to look into the issue. The Collector also received 571 petitions from people pertaining to various grievances and directed the officials to resolve those at the earliest.