Makkaludan Muthalvar camps in Coimbatore receive 2,310 petitions on first day

December 19, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The first set of camps held for Makkaludan Mudhalvar initiative, launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in Coimbatore, received a total of 2,310 petitions on Monday.

The four camps, held at SNR Arts and Science College (North Zone), Karumathampatti Municipality and Perur Town Panchayat (2 camps), received 724, 620, 473 and 493 petitions respectively.

On Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected the camp held at Vadavalli on Tuesday, as petitions were submitted by people on several issues.

Mudhalvarin Mugavari

Under the scheme that helps people get solutions for their issues from 13 departments including housing and urban development, district administration, municipal administration and disaster management, people can submit petitions related to power, water and UGSS connection, change of name in documents, land transfer, heir, community, birth and death certificates, house plan approval, tax, commercial licence, solid waste management, identity card for street vendors, rural development, Adi Dravidar Welfare, differently abled welfare, labour and MSME.

However, petitions have been received for grievances such as pension, benefits of other schemes such as Magalir Urimay Tittham and employment. “These petitions are not related to Mudhalvarin Mugavari, wherein grievances that can be resolved within 30 days are listed. The rest will be resolved in a longer time frame by the department concerned,” Mr. Prabhakaran told The Hindu.

