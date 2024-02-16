Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme launched in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

February 16, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme witnessed disbursement of welfare schemes to over 5,467 beneficiaries here on Friday. The event followed the commencement of the disbursement of welfare benefits by the Chief Minister in Chennai.

In Krishnagiri, applications under the scheme were received through various camps in Hosur Corporation, Krishnagiri municipality, six town panchayats, and nine peri-urban panchayats between December 18 and 20. Over 7,739 petitions were received and perused through the respective departments. Over 94% of the petitions qualified for intervention. As an outcome, over 5,467 petitions were processed in a period of 35 days, said Collector K.M. Sarayu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said, a series of related schemes intended to have ears on the ground such as Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar, and Kala Ayvil Mudhalamaichar were among the 48 flagship schemes that are tailored and implemented with the focus on targeted development of the people.

In Dharmapuri, 827 beneficiaries received welfare benefits to the tune of ₹32.92 lakh under the programme.