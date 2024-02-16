GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme launched in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

February 16, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme witnessed disbursement of welfare schemes to over 5,467 beneficiaries here on Friday. The event followed the commencement of the disbursement of welfare benefits by the Chief Minister in Chennai.

In Krishnagiri, applications under the scheme were received through various camps in Hosur Corporation, Krishnagiri municipality, six town panchayats, and nine peri-urban panchayats between December 18 and 20.   Over 7,739 petitions were received and perused through the respective departments. Over 94% of the petitions qualified for intervention. As an outcome, over 5,467 petitions were processed in a period of 35 days, said Collector K.M. Sarayu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said, a series of related schemes intended to have ears on the ground such as Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar, and Kala Ayvil Mudhalamaichar were among the 48 flagship schemes that are tailored and implemented with the focus on targeted development of the people.

In Dharmapuri, 827 beneficiaries received welfare benefits to the tune of ₹32.92 lakh under the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.