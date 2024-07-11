GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme launched in Coimbatore

Published - July 11, 2024 07:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme for rural areas, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Dharmapuri district on Thursday, was also held in Kaniyur in Coimbatore. Minister S. Muthusamy received petitions from the public.

According to an official press release, over 700 petitions were submitted in Coimbatore on Thursday.

A total of 62 camps will be held in the district from July 16 to September 14 and will cover 218 panchayats. As 10 panchayats in the district fall under Coimbatore city limits, the scheme has already been extended to these areas. Members of the public are welcome to submit petitions related to 15 different departments, and their grievances will be addressed within 30 days as part of the scheme.

