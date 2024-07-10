ADVERTISEMENT

‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps in Erode from July 11

Published - July 10, 2024 07:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the second phase of the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme camps will be held in all 214 village panchayats in 14 panchayat unions from July 11 to September 14 in Erode district. A release said that 72 camps will be held in the district during which the public can submit petitions to avail of 44 services with regard to 15 government departments. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy will inaugurate the camp at Vellode Annamar Marriage Hall on Thursday, the release said.

