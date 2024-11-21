Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme has benefited two crore people in T.N., says Minister Ma. Subramanian

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian said the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme has benefited two crore people across the State, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hand over a medical kit to the two-croreth beneficiary at a function in Villupuram on November 29 .

Mr. Subramanian, along with Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, inaugurated a medical camp for tribal people at Arepalayam, near Hasanur, in Talavadi Hills on November 21, 2024.

The Minister told mediapersons the scheme, in which medical kits are delivered to people at their doorstep, was launched by Mr. Stalin in Krishnagiri district on August 5, 2021. “Now, the scheme has reached two crore beneficiaries,” he said. The Minister also noted that the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department had bagged the ‘United Nations Interagency Task Force Award for 2024’ for the flagship scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.

The Minister said that there were 118 villages in Talavadi Hills, of which 47 are tribal villages. During his previous visits, people had made several requests, including the establishment of a mortuary at the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Talavadi. Every year, around 30 to 35 bodies from the hill area are transported to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam for postmortem, and people pointed out the hardship of waiting for two days to complete the procedure. “Postmortem facilities are only available in taluk-level hospitals. However, the issue was raised with the CM, and a postmortem facility was established at the centre at Talavadi at ₹78 lakh,” he added.

The Minister also said that there were 2,286 primary health centres and 8,713 sub-centres in the State, of which 2,500 centres were functioning from rented buildings. “A total of 1,340 new buildings have been constructed for these centres so far,” he said.

Later, at a function held at Seshan Nagar in Talavadi, the Minister inaugurated a sub-centre along with six other new buildings, all constructed at a total cost of ₹3.47 crore.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, Distrit Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, R. Sadheesh, and other officials were present.

