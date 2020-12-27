‘Makkal sabai’ meetings will go on as scheduled, says MLA

Coimbatore

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will not be cowed down by the pressure that Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani was exerting through the Coimbatore City Police. The party will continue to hold the ‘makkal sabai’ meetings as scheduled, DMK Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge and MLA N. Karthik said in a release issued here on Sunday.

The party would go ahead with the meetings, as called for by president M.K. Stalin.

On Saturday, when the DMK was conducting one such meeting, the police, at the behest of Mr. Velumani, attempted to prevent the meeting by arresting a few workers, Mr. Karthik alleged.

The attempt to prevent the DMK from holding such meetings showed the authoritarian approach of the ruling AIADMK government and the increasing people’s support for the same. Under the present government the administration was so crippled that the people did not have any mechanism to even air their grievances.

It was for this reason that the meetings were becoming a hit, Mr. Karthik said and reiterated that the DMK would not fear such tactic from the government. It would continue to hold more such meetings.