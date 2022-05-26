Makkal Needhi Maiam wants government general hospital established at Talavadi

With the Government Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres in Talavadi unable to fulfill the medical needs of over one lakh people in Talavadi Hills, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has urged the State government to establish a Government General Hospital in the hill area.

A release from the party said that most of the families depend on farming or daily wage jobs and they depend on the health care centres for medical needs. “But, the centres are ill-equipped to meet the emergency medical needs arising out of situations like road accidents, wild animal attacks or even child birth”, the release said. The release said that doctors fulfill only the first-aid needs of the patients who have to travel for 100 km to reach Erode or Coimbatore or depend on hospitals in Karnataka for specialised care.

The narrow stretch of Dhimbam Ghat section with 27 hairpin bends pose a tough challenge for patients as the ambulances are stuck in traffic congestion or the ambulances have to pass through the narrow path at minimum speed. “Instances of women in labour delivering their babies in the ambulance and people losing their lives inside the ambulance are common occurrences”, the release said.

The release said that at a function held in Talavadi in September 2021, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy pointed out the difficulties faced by people of Talavadi in travelling for specialised medical care. The Minister spoke about establishing a Government General Hospital at Talavadi to put an end to the woes of the tribal people. But, nothing materialised so far, the release said. “Major surgeries, deliveries, treatment for wild animal attacks and specialised medical care can be available to the people if a hospital was established”, the release said and wanted the assurance given by the Minister to be fulfilled.