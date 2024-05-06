ADVERTISEMENT

Makhna elephant found dead in Hosur forest division, electrocution suspected to be cause of death

May 06, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

District Wildlife Warden K. Karthikeyani said the low-lying electricity cable had been concealed under the water in a lake, which is why it had not been rectified; this summer, the lake had dried, exposing the cable

The Hindu Bureau

The Makhna elephant was found dead, electrocuted by a low-lying power line, on the lake on poramboke land near the Noganur Reserve Forest | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A male elephant was killed by electrocution, in a dry lake in Sandhanapalli panchayat, Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Makhna elephant was found dead, electrocuted by a low-lying power line, on the lake on poramboke land near the Noganur Reserve Forest. The elephant is suspected to have been killed on Sunday (May 5, 2024) night.

According to preliminary information shared by the district Wildlife Warden K. Karthikeyani, the elephant came into contact with a low-lying electricity line and was electrocuted. A post-mortem will be conducted as per the Elephant Death Audit Framework.

The lake generally has water in the monsoon season, and the low-lying EB line is not visible then. This summer the lake dried up, making the line visible, according to Ms. Karthikeyani. In locations all around this area, all low-lying lines were rectified in coordination with the T.N. Electricity Board, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US