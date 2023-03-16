Makhna elephant enters human habitations near Karamadai

March 16, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 10- to 15-year-old sub-adult makhna elephant was found roaming inside human habitations in Aadhimadhayanoor near Karamadai range on Thursday evening.

Karamadai Range Officer N. Divya said the elephant was found roaming with injuries in its mouth. As the forest veterinary team faced difficulties in getting closer to the elephant, kumkis were brought. Once the wild elephant was brought under control, the team would commence the treatment, she said.

She added that the nature and cause of injuries could be ascertained only later.

Meanwhile, residents of Thayanur village along Karamadai-Velliangadu road staged a protest by blocking traffic on Thursday demanding that the wild makhna elephant entering agricultural fields be chased into interior forest.

The farmers complained that they were unable to go about their daily farming routine due to the presence of the elephant. They withdrew the protest after the police and revenue officials promised action.