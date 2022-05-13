Makhna elephant electrocuted in Palacodde

A 40-year-old makhna elephant was electrocutied by an illegal power line drawn out to light up a field at Marandahalli in Palacodde here on Friday.

The elephant had entered a paddy field at Nallampatty in Marandahalli fringing the forests in search of food. The field belonged to Srinivasan (52) was lit up using an illegally drawn electricity line.

The carcass was found in the morning and the Forest Department was alerted. After an autopsy on the site, the carcass was buried on the field.

According to Selvam, forest ranger of Palacodde, Srinivasan had illegally lit up his paddy field to prevent elephants from coming in. Srinivasan was at large and the police were on the lookout for him.