Makhna elephant dies of electrocution in Erode

Published - October 16, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

A makhna (tuskless male) elephant died of electrocution after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence on Wednesday. Residents of T.N. Palayam near Erumai Kuttai forest area on Wednesday found a dead elephant and alerted Forest Department officials, who arrived at the spot with veterinarians and performed a postmortem and buried it. Forest officials said the elephant, aged around 25 years might have entered human habitation in search of food and come into contact with an illegal electric fence. A special team has been formed to nab the farm land owner, officials added.

October 16, 2024

