Make Tamil mandatory subject in KVs: Subbarayan

K. Subbarayan, MP, has urged the Central government to make Tamil as a mandatory subject for Classes 1 to X in all the Kendriya Vidyalayas in the State and sought the appointment of Tamil teachers in the current academic year.

In a letter to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, he said that the Central government had not initiated steps to include Tamil as a subject in the 49 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the State despite the issue being raised several times. Claiming that these 49 institutions employ 109 teachers for Hindi and 59 teachers for Sanskrit, he accused the Central government of deep linguistic discrimination.

Mr. Subbarayan also flayed the alleged restrictions that Tamil teachers could be appointed in Kendriya Vidyalayas only if there are minimum of 20 students who opt to learn Tamil.

“Make it mandatory to learn the regional language without adding any stipulations like the number of students opting to learn,” the MP wrote in his letter, adding that exclusion of regional languages will spell disaster to nation’s integrity.