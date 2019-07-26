Make rainwater harvesting mandatory: ICCI

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, has urged the State Government to make rainwater harvesting mandatory in all the buildings in the State. This was one of the resolutions passed at the annual meeting of the Chamber held here on Wednesday.

Groundwater level has depleted to alarming levels in the State and almost all the districts face water problems. While other districts have reported drop in groundwater levels, Coimbatore has witnessed a rise in the groundwater table. This is because of large-scale rainwater harvesting being carried out here. The State Government should make rainwater harvesting mandatory as it did 15 years ago.

The Tamil Nadu government should also desilt all the major water bodies of the State to increase their storage capacity. This will accelerate water conservation, the resolution said.

Speaking at the annual meeting, Chamber president V. Lakshminarayanasamy said agriculture is the major occupation in the State. The total area cultivated in the State is 56.10 million hectares. Further, 13 % of the State’s GDP is from agriculture.

With severe water crisis this year, the State Government has given August 2019 as the deadline for rainwater harvesting installation. It should desilt the rivers too periodically to maintain the water level. He urged all the industries to construct rainwater harvesting structures at their office and residential buildings.