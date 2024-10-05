Make quality healthcare affordable for common people, former Vice-President urges medical fraternity

Calling for a change in lifestyle to stave off heart complications, former Vice-President of India Venakiah Naidu on Saturday urged the medical fraternity to make advanced treatment affordable to the common people.

Heart ailments was a major challenge, as they were the cause for 27% deaths. Treatment must be made affordable to the common people in the country with a 143 crore population, Mr. Venakiah Naidu emphasised, while addressing the inaugural session of Cardiac Sciences Update 2024, organised by the KG Hospital at Residency Towers in the city.

The apathy on the part of the educated people must change, he said, referring to the high incidences of diabetes and hypertension.

Young children must shed the Western influence and go back to original ‘Bharatiya’ lifestyle. Excessive use of mobile phones and electronic gadgets quelled creative thinking, and led to absent-mindedness and stress induced by sleep deprivation, the former Vice-President cautioned.

G. Bakthavathsalam, Chairman, KG Hospital, presided over.

M. Jawahar Farook, president, Tamil Nadu Cardiology Society 2024, and Yugal Mishra, Robotic Heart Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, New Delhi, and president, Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgeons of India, guests of honour for the inaugural session, also took part in the panel discussions.

The discussions involving leading interventional cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, robotic heart surgeons, cardiac anaesthetists, and cardiologists centred around key topics including heart-healthy diet, coronary revascularisation, robotics in India, valve replacement surgeries, and recent trends in heart failure treatment.

About 100 doctors underwent hands-on experience in robotic surgery at the venue.