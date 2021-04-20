‘Make Namakkal covid-free district’

Namakkal

20 April 2021 23:25 IST

District Monitoring Officer for Namakkal S. Madhumathi reviewed various containment measures in the district and advised officials to intensify break-the-chain campaign among the public here, there by making the district COVID-19 disease free.

Ms. Madhumathi visited a COVID-19 care centre and inspected the arrangements. She also visited a fever camp and reviewed the progress of vaccination at the Rasipuram Government Hospital.

According to officials, .as many as 1,13,139 persons have received vaccination, including healthcare and frontline workers. The district has 1,235 beds, including COVID-19 care centre facilities. There are 27 containment zones in the district.

According to officials, since April 1, ₹22.12 lakh have been collected as fine for violation of safety protocols.