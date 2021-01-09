‘Make good use of village vigilance police officers initiative’

Aim is to ensure peace in villages

Salem City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar on Saturday advised the public to make good use of the village vigilance police officers (VVPOs) initiative to prevent crime and ensure peace in their localities.

At an event held at Varagampadi here, Mr. Kumar along with Deputy Police Commissioners M.Chandrashekaran (Law and Order) and S.Senthil (Crime and Traffic) felicitated the VVPOs. Mr. Kumar said that VVPOs were specifically appointed to find out problems in villages and alert senior officials. More than 10 personnel of different ranks were appointed as VVPOs.

Deputy Police Commissioner S.Senthil said that Varagampadi was once a village known for distilling illicit liquor and it was completely eliminated by 2005.

During the event, the Commissioner also distributed stationary items to school students and launched medical camps organised by the Salem City Police through private hospitals.