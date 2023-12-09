Majority of the micro units in Coimbatore district lack insurance coverage for machinery and stocks

December 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Chennai that are affected by cyclone Michaung are submitting claim applications to insurance companies as machinery and stocks are damaged in the floods.

In Coimbatore, which is a major MSME cluster, almost 90 % of the micro units do not have insurance coverage. Small and medium scale units that have bank loans (term loans or working capital loans) have insurance coverage.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT), said districts such as Coimbatore hardly face problems because of natural calamities and so there is no pressure on the micro units to go in for an insurance coverage. However, if there are accidents such as fire, the unit suffers heavy loss.

For the micro units, the machinery is the only asset. The unit owners may have purchased the machinery using private loans or funds from family members. Even those who went in for bank loans may have repaid it and will not have live loans on the machinery and so will not have insurance coverage, he said.

President of Coimbatore and Tirupur District Tiny and Micro Entrepreneurs Association C. Sivakumar said less than one-third of its members will have a loan. “Most of the micro units do job work and the job work provider gives the material and amount for the work. So, the micro unit actually does not own any stock. It is only a service and so the banks do not give the micro units working capital loan. If an unit takes loans to purchase machinery too, if there are five CNC machinery, some machinery may have been purchased earlier and the loan repaid. So, the insurance coverage is only for live loan accounts,” he said.

In order to meet expenses such as wages, rent, and power cost, the micro units usually take loans from private institutions at high interest rates. They cannot afford to pay for insurance too, he said.

Mr. Sivakumar suggests that with better awareness, more micro units can become members of the Traders Welfare Board of the Tamil Nadu government. The government should look at providing insurance cover to the units through the board.